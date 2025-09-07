Over 4.1m affected by floods in 4,100 villages across Punjab as toll rises to 56: PDMA

A total of 4,100 villages have been affected by the ongoing floods across 25 districts in Punjab, while 56 people have died since August 26, according to the PDMA DG.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Irfan Ali Kathia said the total population impacted in these villages was 41,051,118, for whom around 425 relief camps and cities were set up.

He added that around 500 medical camps had been established, where around 175,000 people had been treated.

The total people rescued and relocated to safe spots so far are 20,073,048, while 15,022,452 cattle had been taken to safety.