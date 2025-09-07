E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Over 4.1m affected by floods in 4,100 villages across Punjab as toll rises to 56: PDMA

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 12:07pm

A total of 4,100 villages have been affected by the ongoing floods across 25 districts in Punjab, while 56 people have died since August 26, according to the PDMA DG.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Irfan Ali Kathia said the total population impacted in these villages was 41,051,118, for whom around 425 relief camps and cities were set up.

He added that around 500 medical camps had been established, where around 175,000 people had been treated.

The total people rescued and relocated to safe spots so far are 20,073,048, while 15,022,452 cattle had been taken to safety.

Residents carry their belongings as they wade through a flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River in Muzaffargarh on Sept 6, 2025. — Reuters
Residents carry their belongings as they wade through a flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River in Muzaffargarh on Sept 6, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan Floods 2025
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Destroying Karachi through development

Destroying Karachi through development

The recent havoc wreaked by rains is a reminder that the megapolis exists in a fragile ecosystem, due in large part to aggressive real-estate projects.

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...