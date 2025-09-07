Head Panjnad to achieve its peak of over 600,000 cusecs in next 24 hours: Punjab PDMA

Continuing his press conference, PDMA DG Kathia said the flood situation in Multan would continue for the next 72 hours due to waters from Trimmu.

“At Shershah Bridge, only 3 inches of water have receded, but when water from Trimmu comes, this same flood situation will continue in Multan.”

Noting the waterflows heading downstream towards Sindh, Kathia noted the increasing levels at Head Panjnad. He forecasted that Head Panjnad would achieve its peak of 600,000-650,000 cusecs in the next 24 hours, before ultimately combining with the Indus River at Kot Mithan.

“After three days, it will enter Sindh at Guddu after passing through Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan, and the waters there could reach 750,000-800,000 cusecs.”