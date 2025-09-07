Flood levels in three Punjab rivers ‘receding’ but not too fast at Sidhnai

Detailing the rivers’ situation, the Punjab DG said all three major rivers in Punjab were witnessing a “receding” trend in flood levels.

While there wasn’t a rapid recession, Irfan Ali Kathia termed it a good sign that there wasn’t a rising trend and there was only a “steady” trend at some locations, including Head Islam and Ganda Singh Wala.

He said the flows of water at Jassar on Ravi were 65,000 cusecs and the levels were declining. At the “most soaring” point of Head Sidhnai, near which breaches had to be made in the past few days, water levels “were not receding that fast”.

Noting over 500,000 cusecs of flow at Head Trimmu, the PDMA DG expressed the apprehension that in the next 12-18 hours, they could exceed the previous peak of 555,000 cusecs.