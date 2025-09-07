E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Gujrat facing ‘extreme urban flooding’ for past 24-48 hours: DG Kathia

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 11:04am

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia noted that Gujrat was facing “extreme urban flooding” for the past 24-48 hours.

He recalled that CM Maryam Nawaz visited Gujrat to review the situation and listed five major roads that were “absolutely clear”, including Railway Road, Timble Nawab Chowk Road and Machhli Chowk Circular Road.

However, the PDMA DG added, some roads were still inundated and would be cleared of water within the next 24 hours. “Even right now, there is light to heavy rain in Gujrat.”

