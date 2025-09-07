E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Relief items distributed among flood victims in Tandlianwala

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 10:13am

Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner (AC) Azka Sehar has visited various flood relief camps in the tehsil, where she met with displaced families and distributed essential food items and daily-use supplies among the affected people, APP reports.

During the visit, AC Sehar also reviewed the facilities established at the camps and assured the flood victims that the Punjab government and district administration are fully committed to their rehabilitation and welfare.

She asserted that all available resources were being utilised to ensure timely assistance so that the suffering population can overcome their hardships in this difficult time.

“The district administration is committed to continuing relief measures until the complete rehabilitation of the affected families,” she added.

Pakistan Floods 2025

