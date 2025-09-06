E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Gaza ministry cautions residents over Israeli ‘safe zone’ claims

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 09:08pm

Gaza’s Interior Ministry has accused Israel of deliberately destroying what remains of residential buildings and infrastructure in Gaza City to pressure families into leaving their homes, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the ministry said Israel’s claims that apartment towers and civilian structures were being used for military purposes were “false and baseless”.

It urged residents not to be misled by Israeli declarations of “safe zones” in the south, saying those areas have been repeatedly bombed over the past two years. The ministry warned that following such orders would aid Israel in imposing “forced displacement” on the ground.

