Medical screening facilities established in Multan: district administration

A handout from the Multan district administration states that special medical screening facilities have been provided in flood relief camps in Basti Langrial and Nayab City to test for any diseases.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu was quoted as saying that the prevention of diseases would be possible through the immediate screening of affected people. He added that medical professionals from the private sector and paramedical staff are at the screening facilities.

The DC added that the medical tests will be free.