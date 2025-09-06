E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Medical screening facilities established in Multan: district administration

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 07:59pm

A handout from the Multan district administration states that special medical screening facilities have been provided in flood relief camps in Basti Langrial and Nayab City to test for any diseases.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu was quoted as saying that the prevention of diseases would be possible through the immediate screening of affected people. He added that medical professionals from the private sector and paramedical staff are at the screening facilities.

The DC added that the medical tests will be free.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...