E-Paper | September 06, 2025

NDMA warns of heavy rain in Punjab from Sept 6-8

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 06:22pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has posted a warning on X about heavy rainfall in Punjab over the next 48 hours.

“Rain with strong winds is expected [in] several areas of South Punjab over the two days, which may lead to flooding and overflow in rivers and streams,” the post read.

The authority said that Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Ahmedpur, Liaqatpur, Zahirpir, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad and the surrounding areas would be affected by this weather system.

