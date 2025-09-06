E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Sindh govt on high alert as minister reviews flood situation in Ghotki

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 05:48pm

Sindh Minister for Agriculture and Focal Person for Left Bank Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar has visited Qadirpur Shenk Bund in Ghotki to assess the situation in the riverine area, APP reports.

The minister was accompanied by Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed Kunrani, Assistant Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, Mukhtiar Kar Shahid Dayo, Director SEDA Shabir Ahmed Bhutto and other irrigation officials.

The minister was briefed on the flood preparedness and informed that 0.5-0.7 million cusecs of water were expected to flow by September 9.

The provincial minister said that the government was fully prepared to handle the situation, with ongoing work to strengthen the protective bunds.

Mahar also visited mobile hospitals, medical camps and veterinary camps, directing the officials to provide the best possible medical facilities to the affected people.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...