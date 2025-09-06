Sindh govt on high alert as minister reviews flood situation in Ghotki

Sindh Minister for Agriculture and Focal Person for Left Bank Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar has visited Qadirpur Shenk Bund in Ghotki to assess the situation in the riverine area, APP reports.

The minister was accompanied by Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed Kunrani, Assistant Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, Mukhtiar Kar Shahid Dayo, Director SEDA Shabir Ahmed Bhutto and other irrigation officials.

The minister was briefed on the flood preparedness and informed that 0.5-0.7 million cusecs of water were expected to flow by September 9.

The provincial minister said that the government was fully prepared to handle the situation, with ongoing work to strengthen the protective bunds.

Mahar also visited mobile hospitals, medical camps and veterinary camps, directing the officials to provide the best possible medical facilities to the affected people.