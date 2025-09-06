E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Over 4 million affected by floods: Punjab PDMA

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 05:41pm

A report from the Punjab PDMA states that at least 4.2 million people have been affected by flooding in the province’s rivers.

It added that 2.3 million people have been rescued and relocated to safer areas, while 4,100 villages were affected by flooding in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.

“In districts affected by severe flooding, 423 relief camps have been set up,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed.

He added that 512 medical camps have been set up in the affected districts, as well as 432 veterinary camps to treat livestock.

“We relocated 1.51 million animals to safe places in the affected districts during rescue and relief activities,” Javed was quoted as saying.

