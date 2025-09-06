E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Gaza govt rejects Israeli claims that towers used by Hamas

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 05:12pm

Gaza’s Government Media Office has rejected Israel’s claims that the high-rise residential buildings flattened in recent strikes were being used by Hamas for military purposes, Al Jazeera reports.

“We refute, in full and in detail, the lies and allegations propagated by the Israeli occupation to justify its barbaric aggression,” it said in a statement.

“We affirm unequivocally, based on the testimony of the residents of these towers, that they are under surveillance, and only civilians are permitted to enter them.”

The office said Israel’s claims are “part of a systematic policy of deception used by the occupation to justify the targeting of civilians and infrastructure” and that its actions constitute “forced displacement”, which is illegal under international law.

