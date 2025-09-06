Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: witnesses

An Israeli strike has destroyed a second high-rise in Gaza City in as many days, witnesses reported, AFP reports.

“A short while ago, the IDF (Israeli military) struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area of Gaza City,” a military statement said.

Witnesses identified the building as the Sussi Tower, with videos shared online showing the 15-storey structure collapsing. Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that “we’re continuing”, posting a clip of the tower being hit.