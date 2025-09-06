Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise

The Israeli army has issued an evacuation order ahead of a strike on a high-rise in southwest Gaza City, a day after levelling a tower it said was being used by Hamas, AFP reports.

In an “urgent warning” to Gazans in Al-Roya Tower and nearby tents, spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army would “soon strike the structure due to the presence of Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside or nearby.”

“For your safety, you are required to immediately evacuate the area southward to the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis,” Adraee added.