Flood wave from Trimmu to strike Multan embankments in next 48 hours: DC

A flood wave measuring over 414,000 cusecs of water is expected to strike the protective embankments of Multan in the next 48 hours, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quotes the Deputy Commissioner Multan, Waseem Hamid Sandhu, as saying.

“The ongoing flood wave has already inflicted damage in several areas of Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala,” APP quoted him as saying.

He added that, “while there has been a temporary decline in water levels, the arrival of the fresh wave from Trimmu poses renewed risks for Multan’s protective embankments.”

According to Sandhu, the safety of citizens remains the top priority, and the district administration is closely monitoring the situation.