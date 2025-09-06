E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Flood wave from Trimmu to strike Multan embankments in next 48 hours: DC

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 03:20pm

A flood wave measuring over 414,000 cusecs of water is expected to strike the protective embankments of Multan in the next 48 hours, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quotes the Deputy Commissioner Multan, Waseem Hamid Sandhu, as saying.

“The ongoing flood wave has already inflicted damage in several areas of Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala,” APP quoted him as saying.

He added that, “while there has been a temporary decline in water levels, the arrival of the fresh wave from Trimmu poses renewed risks for Multan’s protective embankments.”

According to Sandhu, the safety of citizens remains the top priority, and the district administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...