Over 120,000 people evacuated from low-lying areas in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Ahead of possible flooding, around 121,769 people have been evacuated from Sindh’s riverine areas, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said.

“In the past 24 hours alone, over 12,000 individuals were evacuated from Sindh’s riverine areas to safe locations,” the senior minister said. “33,803 people have been provided with medical facilities so far at health camps set up by the provincial government,” he added.

“An additional 22 boats have been provided for various districts of Sindh,” Memon said in his statement.