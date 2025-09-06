E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Two policemen martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Kohat

Abdul Sami Paracha Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:54am

KOHAT: Two policemen were martyred as the police exchanged heavy gunfire with terrorists in the Shehzadi Banda area here early on Friday.

The action against terrorists was taken jointly by Kohat and Karak police after learning about their presence in Lachi tehsil.

Sub-inspector Tahir Nawaz and constable Mohammad Ali of the Elite Force lost lives during the exchange of fire.

A spokesman for police said that Lachi, a main point in the vicinity of the cluster comprising North Waziristan, Hangu, Orakzai and Kohat, used to be a stronghold of hardcore terrorists.

“The backup force is carrying out search operations in the difficult mountainous terrain, where terrorists have converted natural caves into their safe havens with sleeping, cooking and washing facilities,” he said, sharing a video clip.

Earlier, a police official, Ashfaq, was martyred and three terrorists killed in an action in Lachi.

Two policemen suffered injuries in a firing incident in Kohat.

A policeman was referred to Peshawar due to his critical condition, according to a police spokesman.

An unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on the policemen between Shakardara and Nashpa areas in oil and gas-richKohat and Karak.

The police had launched a large operation in the area but the terrorists fled.

The spokesman said Mohammad Irfan and Khalid Khan were injured along with a passerby in the incident.

He said the injured were shifted to a local health centre in Karak from where they were referred to the KDA Hospital in Kohat.

Mohammad Irfan was later referred to Peshawar due to critical injuries.

Aso, a police team came under heavy attack as it returned after burning the houses and hideouts of terrorists.

Two policemen were injured in the attack.

Law-enforcement agencies carried out separate operations in Thall tehsil of Hangu district as well as in Orakzai district, rounding up dozens of suspects.

Meanwhile, four outlaws were held in Thal on Friday during a crackdown on criminals.

The detainees Included, Shakirullah, Irfanullah, Ayaz and Hakeeemullah.

Meanwhile, a police constable, who was kidnapped from Achukhel area in Lakki Marwat district on Thursday evening, was killed by his captors on Friday.

Zeenatullah was abducted by a group of terrorists from a playground, prompting the police to launch efforts to secure his safe recovery, according to an official.

He said armed villagers from Begukhel and Achukhel also chased abductors.

The official said a large police contingent, backed by armoured personnel carriers, also reached the rural area to track down kidnappers and get the police official released.

He said local elders later intervened and initiated efforts to ensure safe recovery of the policeman through negotiations.

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat in Lakki Marwat contributed reporting

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

