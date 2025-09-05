E-Paper | September 05, 2025

UK has ‘utterly breached criminal law’, says lawyer at Corbyn-led Gaza inquiry

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:38pm

Forz Khan, a lawyer for the family of James Henderson, a British aid worker who was killed in Gaza in an Israeli attack in April 2024, told the Corbyn-led tribunal that “it is highly likely that the prime minister of this country is guilty of genocide, Al Jazeera’s Anneala Safdar reports.

“Has Britain fulfilled its legal obligations? The answer is a clear No,” he said. It has “utterly” breached criminal law and legal obligations “as well as assisted genocide”, he added.

Henderson, 33, was among seven workers for the aid group World Central Kitchen killed by the Israeli attack in April.

“It is highly likely that the information which was provided to the Israelis which caused that strike came from a plane flying over Israel flying from RAF Akrotiri,” he claimed, referring to the UK airbase in Cyprus that planes have set off from for surveillance flights over Gaza.

