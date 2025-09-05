E-Paper | September 05, 2025

India must comply with Indus Water Treaty: FO

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 08:28pm

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has said that India must comply with the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Responding to a question about the release of water by India in different rivers of Pakistan, the FO spokesperson said the Indian side shared some information about the flood in different rivers.

“However, it is not as detailed as it was in the past. Besides, the established channel of the Indus Water Commissioner has not been used,” Khan added.

The spokesperson reiterated that India should fully comply with all the provisions of the IWT.

Pakistan Floods 2025
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...