India must comply with Indus Water Treaty: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has said that India must comply with the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Responding to a question about the release of water by India in different rivers of Pakistan, the FO spokesperson said the Indian side shared some information about the flood in different rivers.

“However, it is not as detailed as it was in the past. Besides, the established channel of the Indus Water Commissioner has not been used,” Khan added.

The spokesperson reiterated that India should fully comply with all the provisions of the IWT.