Punjab CM informed that 2,200 evacuated in Gujrat district

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been informed that in Gujrat, the district administration has set up 10 fixed health camps and seven veterinary clinics and deployed 10 mobile clinics across the district.

During her visit to review flood relief activities, the CM was informed by local officials that 2,200 people had been rescued so far, while 250 people were rescued using drones.

“Gujrat [city] is 20 per cent inundated,” Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurul Ain Qureshi told the Punjab CM. “Our major roads are submerged due to the major gradient difference between Kharian and Bhimber. It’s low-lying.”

The CM noted that the number of evacuated was low compared to the number of people affected, to which the DC said that people were given early warning through mosque loudspeakers and door-to-door warnings by Rescue 1122 and police and “left voluntarily”.

The DC stated that 95 mouzas and agricultural land were affected by flooding.

CM Maryam also visited those affected by flooding and distributed Rs1 million cheques.