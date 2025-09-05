E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Bilawal says Punjab ‘suffered the most’ from floods

Published September 5, 2025

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that in the recent floods, Punjab incurred the greatest losses.

Speaking in Kasur, the PPP chief said that a relief camp was established and that he received a briefing from local officials.

“Punjab has suffered the most from these floods,” Bilawal said. “We did not know the true extent of the disaster. There is a lot of destruction. Whenever there is a natural disaster, everyone from local governments, provincial governments and the federal government has to play their roles.”

The PPP chief praised the ongoing rescue efforts in the province.

“The Punjab CM and her team are putting in a lot of effort,” he stated. “We have a habit that when a natural disaster happens, a lot of people begin levelling criticism at those putting in the greatest effort. I have seen this myself. I have directed PPP representatives that they have to stand with the relief efforts.”

Bilawal added that the PPP would stand with the provincial government during the stage of relief and reconstruction.

