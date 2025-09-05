South Punjab official expresses dismay over people still stranded in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited the flood-affected area of Goth Muhammad Shah in Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali and expressed his dismay over residents still stranded in waterlogged houses.

“The local people complained that they had been trapped in floodwater for the past three days, yet the tehsil administration neither contacted them nor initiated any rescue efforts,” said a statement issued by his office.

The additional chief secretary took serious notice of the situation, summoned Khairpur Tamewali Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahid Iqbal on the spot, and expressed displeasure over negligence in rescue and relief operations.

Rabbani noted that the entire village had been submerged in floodwater for three days, but the AC had not even visited the area. He emphasised that saving human lives is the top priority and ordered immediate arrangements to rescue the affected population.