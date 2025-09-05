Sindh irrigation officials regulate barrages as they prepare to deal with incoming flood

Irrigation officials in Sindh have been managing barrages’ regulations to be ready to deal with higher discharges received from Punjab in the days to come.

“Thursday evening’s rise in water flows at Panjnad shows that these were flows passed from Trimmu earlier”, Sukkur barrage control room head Aziz Soomro told Dawn.com.

“We were reducing the pond level at Kotri barrage in order to have room for upstream flows to be received from Sukkur”, said Uzair Shaikh, an assistant executive engineer at the barrage.

He added that this had put off-taking channels, including perennial canals like Kalri Baghar feeder that supplies water to Karachi, under stress to some extent.

“However, now we are again maintaining the pond and going for partial opening of the barrage’s gates”, he informed. Kotri barrage has 44 gates in total.