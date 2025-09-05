Irsa releases 396,900 cusecs water from various stations

The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has released 396,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 433,500 cusecs, APP reports.

According to the data released by Irsa, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was nearly 1,550 feet, which was 148ft higher than the dead level of 1,402ft.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 187,600 cusecs and 186,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1,229.50ft, which was 180ft higher than its dead level of 1,050ft. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 43,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was logged in as 205,700, 236,500, 327,500, and 277,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 171,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.