Israeli offensive reaches ‘heart’ of Gaza City: journalist

Israel has targeted a number of makeshift tents, apartment blocks and residential buildings in Gaza City since midnight, killing seven children, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum reports from Deir el-Balah.

“The Israeli military now says it controls 40 per cent of Gaza City and is moving forward with the second phase of its military operation, which will be accompanied by massive air strikes and mass evacuation orders,” Azzoum said.

He added that the military was “gradually trying to control the remaining parts of Gaza City and is already operating in the heart of the city”.

“It is trying to demolish Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood — one of the most bustling neighbourhoods of Gaza City that is close to Al-Shifa Hospital.

“The situation there on the ground remains extremely grim — the scale, intensity and pace of developments means these areas have turned into unliveable spaces.”