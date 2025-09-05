E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Rs1.3bn released to NDMA for flood relief, Azam Nazeer Tarar says

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 02:41pm

Human Rights Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that Rs1.3 billion has been released to the NDMA for relief and other activites.

“The nation needs to work together for flood relief,” the minister said on the floor of the National Assembly. “The federal government is working with provinces on relief operations.”

Tarar outlined three tiers of disaster response: district disaster management, which works with local administrations, deputy commissioners and operates under the provincial government; provincial disaster management authorities, which operate under provincial governments and the NDMA, which is under federal government.

“They (the NDMA) release alerts and they have an app,” the minister added. “We recommend that those in affected areas download the app; 92 per cent of predictions are accurate.

“Relief is a long way, so we ask that the nation stand with and help their brethren affected by floods,” Tarar said.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...