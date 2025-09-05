Rs1.3bn released to NDMA for flood relief, Azam Nazeer Tarar says

Human Rights Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that Rs1.3 billion has been released to the NDMA for relief and other activites.

“The nation needs to work together for flood relief,” the minister said on the floor of the National Assembly. “The federal government is working with provinces on relief operations.”

Tarar outlined three tiers of disaster response: district disaster management, which works with local administrations, deputy commissioners and operates under the provincial government; provincial disaster management authorities, which operate under provincial governments and the NDMA, which is under federal government.

“They (the NDMA) release alerts and they have an app,” the minister added. “We recommend that those in affected areas download the app; 92 per cent of predictions are accurate.

“Relief is a long way, so we ask that the nation stand with and help their brethren affected by floods,” Tarar said.