Over 100,000 evacuated from Sindh’s katcha areas ahead of possible flood: Sharjeel Inam

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam has said that 109,320 people have been relocated to safe places from the katcha areas so far.

In a statement, Inam said that 14,430 people have been evacuated in the past 24 hours, while 27,801 have been provided with medical assistance, out of which nearly 6,900 were treated in the past 24 hours.

“In view of a possible flood, people from the katcha areas are being evacuated to safe locations,” the statement quoted Inam as saying.

Over 346,000 cattle have also been relocated, while more than 754,500 have been vaccinated.