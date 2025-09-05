Floods prompt ECP to postpone by-elections

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed all scheduled by-elections across the country due to the widespread flooding.

According to an ECP announcement, by-polls in five National Assembly constituencies and four Punjab Assembly constituencies have been put off in view of the flood situation.

The disqualification and sentencing of several PTI lawmakers by antiterrorism courts in connection with the May 9 cases had led the ECP to schedule by-elections in NA-66 (Wazirabad), NA-96 and NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore) and NA-143 (Sahiwal). By-polls were also announced for four Punjab Assembly seats — PP-73 (Sargodha), PP-87 (Mianwali), PP-97 (Faisalabad) and PP-203 (Sahiwal) — following the disqualification of PTI MPAs. The ECP has now postponed polling in all these constituencies. The commission said a new schedule would be issued once the flood situation improves. It po­­inted out that both public and private infrastructure, including government schools and other buildings designated for polling stations and election record storage, had been damaged by the floods.

Civil administration and law enforcement age­ncies are eng­aged in rescue and relief operations, making it difficult for them to perform election-related dut­ies. The Punjab government had also req­uested postponement of the by-elections to free up staff and buildings for relief act­ivities, it said.

The ECP added that large segments of the population in the affected constituencies had been displaced by floods and heavy rains. As a result, many voters would be un­able to participate in the electoral process, risking disenfranchisement and low turnout.

Taking all these factors into account, the commission decided to postpone the by-polls until conditions improve.

