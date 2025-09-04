E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Israeli military says it controls 40pc of Gaza City, plans to expand operation in coming days

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 11:17pm

Israel’s military has said it controls 40 per cent of Gaza City as its bombardment forced more Palestinians from their homes there, while thousands of residents defied Israeli orders to leave, remaining behind in the ruins in the path of Israel’s latest advance, Reuters reports.

“We continue to damage Hamas’ infrastructure. Today we hold 40pc of the territory of Gaza City,” Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin told a news conference, naming the Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan neighbourhoods.

“The operation will continue to expand and intensify in the coming days.”

“We will continue to pursue Hamas everywhere,” he said, adding that the mission will only end when Israel’s remaining hostages are returned and Hamas’ rule ends.

Defrin confirmed that the military’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told cabinet ministers that without a day-after plan, they would have to impose military rule in Gaza.

