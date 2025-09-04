Gaza health official says 28 children killed by Israel every day

Munir al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, has said at least 30 per cent of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza are children, Al Jazeera reports.

Al-Bursh said the current toll means “the [Israeli] occupation is killing 28 children every day”.

He described the figures as “astonishing and frightening”, adding that Israel’s military onslaught has also created more than 65,000 orphans in Gaza.

Out of 370 malnutrition-related deaths as a result of the Israeli-induced famine, 131 are children, he said.