Multan DC warns of increasing floodwater in Chenab

Multan Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu has said that the flood relay level in the Chenab River is continuously rising, due to which water has reached the Akbar Flood Dam and Sher Shah headworks and many villages have been submerged, said a statement from his office.

The DC’s office added that he inspected the Chenab River Bridge and Sher Shah embankment yesterday during a visit, where he also received a briefing.

“The situation is likely to worsen due to the joining of the Ravi River to the Chenab,” DC Sindhu was quoted as saying. “It was crossing level 414 at Greywala Chowk until late at night, which shows a rising trend.”

The DC was quoted as saying that the committee is “on board” if the embankment at Head Muhammad Wala needs to be breached.

“Saving human lives in populated areas from floods is the most important thing,” the DC said.

The statement added that a record 400,000 people were relocated to safer areas in the district.