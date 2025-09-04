Mepco establishes 100 relief camps, suspends power supply in flooded areas

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has established around 100 flood relief camps to aid consumers amid severe flooding.

“Staff are available night and day to address consumer complaints and provide assistance,” a statement read.

Mepco added that power supply has been suspended in flooded areas to protect 96,537 consumers.

“We have closed 137 feeder branches under safety SOPs due to floodwater,“the statement read. “There is uninterrupted power supply in 13 districts and teams are monitoring the situation around-the-clock.”