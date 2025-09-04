Health facilities face closure due to lack of anaesthetists

PESHAWAR: The adviser to chief minister on health, Ihtisham Ali, has directed that qualified anaesthetists be deployed to intensive care units (ICUs) across the province to ensure round-the-clock availability of specialised care.

He warned that hospitals violating this regulation would face closure of their operation theatres and financial penalties under the law, a statement said.

Mr Ali said this while taking to a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Society of Anaesthesiologists (KPSA) led by Dr Nabi Jan Afridi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the KPSA delegation raised concerns over the shortage of qualified anaesthesiologists in district and tertiary care hospitals and also highlighted the lack of regulation and monitoring of anesthesia services in private healthcare setups, the absence of standardised professional fee structures, and the need for formal service protocols.

The delegation pointed to the lack of recognition, career protection, and policy support for anaesthesia professionals. Ihtisham Ali assured the delegation of timely resolution of their concerns and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system.

He announced the formation of a committee to develop and implement rules and policies related to anesthesia services. The committee will comprise representatives from KPSA, the health department, the Healthcare Commission (HCC), and the Sehat Card Plus programme.

In a significant directive, the adviser stated that no private hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be allowed to operate an operation theatre without the presence of a qualified anaesthetist.

He also announced the rationalisation of staff within the directorate general health department, stating that doctors currently serving as medical officers would be reassigned to their designated anesthesia departments within hospital premises to bridge service gaps.

The health adviser appreciated the efforts of the KPSA and assured full support in addressing the challenges faced by anesthesia professionals through clear policies, effective regulation, and institutional strengthening.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the KPSA representatives reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively with the department to improve patient safety and ensure the delivery of quality anaesthesia services throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025