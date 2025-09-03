E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Sindh PDMA DG discusses flood preparation with World Food Programme delegation

Published September 3, 2025

Sindh PDMA DG Syed Salman Shah held an important meeting with a high-level delegation of the World Food Programme (WFP) to discuss the province’s preparedness for the potential flood situation in the coming days.

The PDMA DG briefed the delegation on the special measures taken by the Sindh government to tackle possible flood emergencies and emphasised that the protection of human lives, evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations, and safeguarding of livestock and crops were the government’s top priorities.

He appreciated the role of international organisations and extended gratitude to WFP for its continued partnership.

“We are building a strong coordination mechanism with international and national NGOs to ensure a swift and effective response in case of any disaster,” he stated.

The WFP delegation reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the Sindh government in any emergency.

Deputy Country Director Thomas Conan assured the PDMA DG that the WFP would extend full cooperation in providing timely food assistance and relief support to affected communities.

