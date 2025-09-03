No outbreaks of cholera, gastroenteritis: Multan DC

The Multan deputy commissioner stated that there have been no outbreaks of cholera or gastroenteritis in the district.

Continuing his briefing, the Multan DC said that teams of doctors are active at the 25 relief camps and around 28 field hospitals.

“Luckily, there have been no cases of cholera,” DC Sindhu told the Punjab chief minister. “There have been some mild skin conditions, some chest congestion, but people were treated with antibiotics.”

When asked by the Punjab CM if there had been any cases of gastroenteritis, the DC replied in the negative.