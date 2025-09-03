Over 200,000 people relocated from flood-affected areas in Punjab: Rescue 1122

Over 200,000 people have been relocated from flood-affected areas in Punjab, according to a statement from Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

It added that the number of rescue boats has been increased from 800 to 1,500 operational boats across Punjab, considering the current flood situation.

The spokesperson said that flood rescue operations would be further improved after the addition of the boats.

“In total, more than 1.292 million people and 799,000 people are under the supervision of all institutions across Punjab. More than a thousand animals have been evacuated in advance,” he said.