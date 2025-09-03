Punjab residents urged to keep away from riverbeds, low-lying areas

Continuing its televised briefing, the NDMA urged citizens to stay away from settlements along riverbanks and in low-lying areas in the path of floodwater.

“The proximity of riverbeds is where the most damage is,” the official explained. “Take warnings from the media and the government seriously.”

The authority’s briefing added that whenever an embankment is breached, people living in the vicinity are notified accordingly and encouraged to evacuate the area of the breach.

“Keep your property and livestock away from riverbeds and low-lying areas,” the official added.