Fact check: Video does not show 12-year-old Pakistani girl impregnated by 60-year-old man; is of Vietnamese siblings

Posts from multiple Islamophobic, right-wing and Indian users on social media platform X since Tuesday were sharing a video of a small girl with a baby on a hospital bed, alleging that it showed a 12-year-old Pakistani girl with a newborn baby after being impregnated by a 60-year-old man. However, this video is not from Pakistan and shows two Vietnamese siblings.

A day ago, a video showing a young girl with a baby was shared on X by a user sharing Islamophobic content, based on their past posts.

The caption of the post said: “Pakistan: Islam is a Cult Religion. How sad … A shocking case has emerged in Pakistan where an 11-year-old girl was married to a 60-year-old man and gave birth at age 12. Really, Islam is sexual child abuse religion!”

This post was viewed by over 16 million users.

An Indian propaganda account on X also shared a similar post with the same claim, which received over 102,000 views.

Additionally, several other users on X widely circulated the same claim as can be seen here, here, here, and here, collectively gaining over 110,000 views.

Notably, the posts did not provide any other contextual details, such as the date and location of the alleged incident.

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its high virality and to address the harm that such allegations can cause.

A keyword search to corroborate whether the incident recently occurred or not in Pakistan yielded no results from credible national or local news outlets reporting any such occurrence.

Observing the video itself showed that the people were not speaking any language or dialect used in Pakistan.

A reverse image search led to a TikTok video posted by an account with the username “baongoc._.93”, dated August 9, 2024.

@baongoc._.93 Bé chị 700g ấp bé em 900g . 2thiên thần đáng yêu của mẹ 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 chi2 nay lớn rồi hiểu chuyện với mẹ lắm@HùngThỏ_Long An #xuhuongtiktok #EmBéCute ♬ nhạc nền - Bảo Ngọc - Bảo Ngọc

The caption of the video, translated from Vietnamese, said: “The older sister weighs 700g and the younger sister weighs 900g. Mom’s two lovely angels. The two of them are grown up now and understand their mother very well.”

Further investigation of the same TikTok account yielded another video, dated Aug 11, 2024, featuring a woman with the baby placed on her chest and criticising online chatter about her children.

@baongoc._.93 Bất lực ♬ nhạc nền - Bảo Ngọc - Bảo Ngọc

Another video, dated October 15, 2024, showed the young girl on a bed with the baby, accompanied by overlaying text saying: “Two sisters love each other.”

@baongoc._.93 Chị 2 thương lắm luôn @Bệnh viện TWG Long An @Lương kim chi @Ngân Nguyễn16872 #besanhnon900g #xuhuongtiktok ♬ nhạc nền - Bảo Ngọc - Bảo Ngọc

Multiple other videos were also found on the account, showing the same young girl and infant playing together, with the accompanying text saying: “My most precious memories are my children’s childhood”, or celebrating events such as a birthday with their mother.

@baongoc._.93 2chị e 11h chưa chịu ngủ ♬ nhạc nền - Bảo Ngọc - Bảo Ngọc

@baongoc._.93 Cười chắc té ghế @Ngân Nguyễn16872 #bégaidangyeu #becute ♬ nhạc nền - Hào Po Q9 - Hào Po Q9

Therefore, the fact-check determined that the claim that a viral video shows a 12-year-old Pakistani girl with a newborn baby after impregnation by a 60-year-old man is false. The video shows a young Vietnamese girl with her baby sibling and was shared back in August 2024.

This fact check was originally published by iVerify Pakistan — a project of CEJ-IBA and UNDP.