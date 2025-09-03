Israeli military pushes further into Gaza City, forcing more displacement

The Israeli military has moved deeper into Gaza City, with soldiers and tanks pushing into Sheikh Radwan, one of the urban centre’s largest and most crowded neighbourhoods.

At least 24 Palestinians, some of them children, were killed by the military across Gaza, most of them in Gaza City, according to local health officials.

“Sheikh Radwan is being burnt upside-down. The occupation destroyed houses, burnt tents, and drones played audio messages ordering people to leave the area,” said Zakeya Sami, 60, a mother of five, referring to the Israeli military.

“If the takeover of Gaza City isn’t stopped, we might die, and we are not going to forgive anyone who stands and watches without doing anything to prevent our death,” she told Reuters.