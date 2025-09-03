Governor Punjab visits flood relief camps, vows to stand with the victims

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan reiterated the government’s support to flood victims in a visit to flood relief camps in Chiniot and reviewed arrangements at the site, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reports.

The governor met with the victims and assured them of the government’s support, vowing that “they will not be left alone”, the APP quoted him as saying.

He announced that victims would be compensated for the loss of their houses as well as their livestock. While speaking to the media, the governor said that “he felt the pain and suffering of the flood victims.”

He added that he is going to request the prime minister to waive the electricity bills of the flood-hit people for at least six months, according to APP.

He also announced that he will demand the waiver of loans of flood-affected people from the Punjab Chief Minister.