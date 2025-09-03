Displaced people’s rehabilitation process ‘critical’: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the rehabilitation process of the people displaced in the floods is critical.

Referring to populated areas on river embankments, she told Geo News: “We spend a lot of money on the evacuation, relief, and rescue efforts. It is better to shift all these communities elsewhere.”

She stressed the need for climate-resilient infrastructure that takes natural waterways into consideration when it comes to development.

On Punjab’s decision to ban tree auctions, Aurangzeb said the process previously had a lot of blunders and that it will be revived with new standard operating procedures (SOPs). She highlighted that forests in all of Punjab had been mapped in six months using GIS technology.