Jam Khan Shoro says differing figures of floodwater volumes confusing Sindh govt

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that his department is receiving accurate figures from Punjab and they do not doubt them.

Talking to journalists at the broken T-spur at ‘sensitive’ dyke, Moria Loop Bund, near Naudero yesterday, he said: “It is possible that the gauges there [in Punjab] had not been properly maintained, or they had fallen into floodwater. That is why we are somewhat confused about how much water will eventually arrive at Panjnad.”

The minister guessed that the actual volume of floodwater would become clear within the next two/three days. At that time, the Indus River would already be carrying between 200,000 and 250,000 cusecs. “We are preparing for a high flood, and our preparations are based on that,” he added.

Read more here.