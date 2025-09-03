Gaza’s Nasser hospital calls for release of detained Dr Hussam Abu Safia

Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis has demanded the immediate release of Dr Hussam Abu Safia, head of paediatrics at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, who was detained by Israeli forces earlier this year, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on Facebook, the hospital said: “Freedom for Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and all health workers. Israel continues to unlawfully detain hundreds of Palestinian health workers.”

The statement cited testimonies of detainees describing “ongoing torture, repeated beatings, night raids, and humiliation by guards”, as well as the denial of medical care, lack of food and hygiene items, and the absence of formal charges or fair trial rights.

Abu Safia was taken by Israeli forces in December during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya.