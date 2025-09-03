District admins told to provide footwear for children in relief camps: Maryam Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 09:11am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel District administrations have been directed to provide shoes for children in the relief camps and temporary shelters, CM Maryam Nawaz says. “Most children that were evacuated were without any footwear,” she wrote on X. Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Should Pakistan Create More Provinces? Ahmed Mehboob On Devolution Of Power, Costs Explained: The Unrest, Protests In Indonesia SCO 2025: All You Need To Know Gaza War Update: Belgium To Recognise Palestine; Flotilla Sets Sail; 63,000 Killed Why Over 25 Countries Are Suspending Sending Mail to the US Lebanon at a Crossroads: Should Hezbollah Disarm? Can Climate Change Trigger Armed Conflict?: Borders, Water Wars & International Law Comments Closed