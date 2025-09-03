E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Equivalent of a classroom of children killed in Gaza every day: Save the Children

Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 09:10am

The equivalent of a classroom of children is being killed every single day in Gaza, Save the Children has said, amid “absolutely horrific” attacks on Palestinians desperately seeking aid.

Commenting on Israel’s strike on al-Mawasi, which killed at least seven children waiting in line at a water distribution point, Save the Children’s head of Humanitarian Policy and Advocacy Alexandra Saieh told Al Jazeera that such attacks were “now practically routine”.

“Israel not only blocks lifesaving assistance through the physical obstruction at border crossings in Gaza, but [it is also conducting] attacks on children and civilians waiting for items that are lifesaving for them,” Saieh said.

“We have seen now for two years that Gaza is a place where children have been systematically attacked, where the numbers of children being killed every day are enormously high,” she added.

“We are seeing war crimes and atrocities being committed in Gaza and children are bearing the brunt of that.”

