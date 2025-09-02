Multan put on high alert as Chenab water level continues to rise

Multan is on high alert as the water level continues to rise in the Chenab River, according to a statement by the Punjab government.

“The Multan administration has declared a high alert as the water level in the River Chenab continues to rise,” the statement by the Punjab Government’s public relations department said.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan personally visited flood-prone areas, including Basti Muhammad Pur Ghota, Jhok Venus, and Sher Shah, to review the on-ground situation and ongoing relief operations, the statement said.

The Commissioner also inspected the breaching point at Head Muhammad Wala and received a detailed briefing on technical measures being taken to manage the situation effectively, the statement added.

To strengthen relief efforts, the number of flood relief camps across the division has been increased to 90, ensuring maximum coverage for affected communities.