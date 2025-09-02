Hundreds of Israeli reservists refuse plans to seize Gaza City

A group of Israeli reservists is speaking out in opposition to the government’s plan to seize Gaza City, saying they will not report for duty if called up to fight, Al Jazeera reports.

Israeli media reported that 365 soldiers have so far announced they will not report for duty when called again.

“We refuse to take part in Netanyahu’s illegal war, and we see it as a patriotic duty to refuse and demand accountability from our leaders,” Sergeant First Class Max Kresch told a Tel Aviv press conference, according to The Times of Israel.