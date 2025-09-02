PM Shehbaz orders urgent restoration of power, communication in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Highway Authority and the energy ministry to take urgent steps for the restoration of communication and power transmission systems in flood-hit areas on a priority basis, Radio Pakistan reports.

Chairing a meeting from Beijing, he emphasised that the federal and provincial governments, along with all concerned institutions, must continue working in full coordination to assist affected families, relocate them to safer places and restore damaged infrastructure.

He instructed the authorities to pay special attention to relief and rehabilitation operations in view of the flood situation in Punjab and Sindh.

He further directed the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority to maintain complete coordination with the provincial disaster management authorities and to provide them with all necessary support.