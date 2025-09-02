Sialkot airport reopens after 5 days

The Sialkot International Airport has opened to flight operations after remaining suspended for five days due to flooding.

According to the officials, though the flight operations were restored by 6pm yesterday, the floodwater from Chenab is still accumulated in the parking area. There were no flights scheduled yesterday.

An official told Dawn that the passengers would be taken to the airport terminal by buses from the main entry point outside the airport as the vehicles couldn’t be parked in the flooded parking lot.

