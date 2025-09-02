80 Kamalia villages flooded by Ravi

A discharge of 200,000 cusecs of water in the Ravi River at Kamalia caused havoc as more than 80 villages were submerged, while rural link roads eroded.

People who took shelter on rooftops were later rescued by rescuers. Officials said over 60,000 people were rescued and 890 of them were given first aid. Their 61,999 animals were also evacuated.

The road leading to Chichawatni, Faisalabad and motorway M-3 interchange was submerged near Kalaira Adda at Kamalia. As a result, all traffic on this road was suspended.