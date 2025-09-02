Sialkot airport reopens

GUJRAT: The Sialkot International Airport is open to flight operations after remaining suspended for five days due to flooding.

According to the officials, though the flight operations were restored by 6pm on Monday, the floodwater from Chenab is still accumulated in the parking area. There were no flights scheduled on Monday.

An official told Dawn that the passengers would be taken to the airport terminal by buses from the main entry point outside the airport as the vehicles couldn’t be parked in the flooded parking lot.

The airport management as well as the Sialkot administration joined hands to drain the floodwater out.

The suspension of flights had caused disturbance to the air passengers from Gujranwala region as the airlines had shifted their passengers to Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad airports.

The Sialkot airport spokesperson Umair Khan said the main airport terminal building, runway, taxiway as well as the equipment remained secure in the flood.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025